M9 incident: Lorry breakdown causing traffic disruption in Grangemouth
A broken down lorry is causing traffic tailbacks in Grangemouth.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:03 am
Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to approach the Earl’s Gate junction on the M9 “with care” following the breakdown.
The incident has resulted in a partial blockage eastbound on the motorway, between J6 Earl’s Gate and J5 Beancross.
Traffic Scotland tweeted to warn drivers of the disruption, writing: “The M9 eastbound is currently restricted due to a broken down HGV.
“Road users are advised to approach with care.”
For the latest information, visit the Traffic Scotland website.