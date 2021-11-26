M9 incident: Lorry breakdown causing traffic disruption in Grangemouth

A broken down lorry is causing traffic tailbacks in Grangemouth.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:03 am

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to approach the Earl’s Gate junction on the M9 “with care” following the breakdown.

The incident has resulted in a partial blockage eastbound on the motorway, between J6 Earl’s Gate and J5 Beancross.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to warn drivers of the disruption, writing: “The M9 eastbound is currently restricted due to a broken down HGV.

“Road users are advised to approach with care.”

A broken down lorry is causing traffic disruption in Grangemouth. Picture: Michael Gillen.

