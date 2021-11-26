M9 incident: Lorry breakdown causing traffic disruption in Grangemouth

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to approach the Earl’s Gate junction on the M9 “with care” following the breakdown.

The incident has resulted in a partial blockage eastbound on the motorway, between J6 Earl’s Gate and J5 Beancross.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to warn drivers of the disruption, writing: “The M9 eastbound is currently restricted due to a broken down HGV.

“Road users are advised to approach with care.”

For the latest information, visit the Traffic Scotland website.

A broken down lorry is causing traffic disruption in Grangemouth. Picture: Michael Gillen.