Traffic Scotland reported at 9.30am on Wednesday that the M9 exit slip road was closed northbound at junction 10 near Stirling.

The closure is due to a “shed load of farm machinery” on the road. They have not given an estimated time to expect the road to reopen.

It was confirmed to still be closed at 10.40am and motorists have been advised to take care in the area.

Police Scotland is currently in attendance and has been contacted for a comment.

