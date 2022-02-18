M9 car fire: Firefighters battle vehicle blaze at Falkirk
Firefighters raced to the M9 after a car went on fire near Falkirk.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm today, with emergency services in attendance.
The fire broke out in a white car between junction four and five on the eastbound side.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a fire on the M9, between junction five and four eastbound.”The call came in at 4.47pm, two crews were sent out and firefighters arrived to find one car well alight.
“It was extinguished using a hose and breathing apparatus by around 5.08pm.
"One crew remains in attendance.”