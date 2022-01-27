M876: Overnight closures of sliproad for resurfacing work

It will mean overnight closures of the westbound slip road at Junction 1 Checkbar to allow the work to be done.

It will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 7:30pm to 6:00am.

A signed diversion route will be in place directing westbound traffic to continue to M80 Junction 7, before returning eastbound on the M876 to exit via the Junction 1 eastbound off-slip.

M876

This will add approximately nine minutes and 6.8 miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve ride quality and safety for motorists on this section of the M876.

“The slip road closure is essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption.

“We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible and thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

