M876 crash: Road restricted after three-vehicle collision near North Broomage
Congestion is building on a busy road this afternoon after a three-car collision on the M876.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:58 pm
The incident happened at around 4.15pm today, with some lanes restricted between junction 1 and 2, near North Broomage.
The road has become partially blocked on the northbound section of the motorway.
Police Scotland have confirmed they have received reports of the collision, and that they are not currently aware of any injuries.
Updates to follow.