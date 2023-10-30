Motorists using the M876 on Thursday night will have to follow diversions – if the weather permits the work on bridges over the motoroway to go ahead.

A programme of works to replace joints on River Carron Bridge and install anti-skid surfacing on Drove Loan Bridge, located on the M876, is due to begin on Thursday, November 2 for one night. This is to finalise joint replacement and anti-skid works that could not be completed at the start of October due to adverse weather.

For safety reason the M876 eastbound will be closed between 8.30pm on Thursday and 6am the following morning.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place as follows:

The works will take place on a stretch of the M876

During the M876 eastbound closure, traffic will be diverted via the M80 northbound to M9 Junction 9, then the M9 eastbound to join the M876 at Junction 7, adding approximately six miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.

Traffic wishing to join M876 eastbound at Junction 1 will be diverted to join at Junction 2 via the A883, adding approximately six miles and ten minutes to affected journeys.

The M876 westbound will remain open to traffic throughout these works.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit bridges manager, said: “These works are essential to ensure the continuing safety and reliability of these structures. Carriageway closures are essential during the works, however we’ve scheduled these at night in order to minimise disruption.