M8 Crash: Traffic delays after car hits central reservation near Livingston
Traffic flow has been disrupted on the M8 this afternoon after a one-car crash near Livingston.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 2:10 pm
The incident happened at around 12.25pm today when a car hit the central reservation between Junctions 3 and 3A on the eastbound side.
Police say there is not yet any information regarding injuries.
Officers confirmed they were called to the scene at around 12.27pm.
The vehicle has been moved onto the hard shoulder, but tailbacks have been growing, causing traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.