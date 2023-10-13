West Lothian Council has welcomed news that Lothian Country is adding two new routes and extending a third into West Lothian.

But it warned that a new national bus fund still falls well short of the finances needed to overhaul public transport services. And villagers in the west of the county still face a total loss of service in December.

The new services announcement on Wednesday came in the wake of McGill’s decision two weeks ago to quit services to the county by the end of the year. The commercial operators said services were losing thousands per week.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for environment and sustainability, said: “It is most welcome news to hear that Lothian Country has announced its intention to register two new routes and extend another from Sunday, December 3.

Lothian Buses has announced two new services and the extension of a third.

“Recently announced changes to the commercial bus network were set to have a huge impact so this is a positive development.”

Lothian Country announced two new services and the extension of a third. Service 73 will operate between Livingston Centre and Blackburn via St John’s Hospital, Livingston North, Deans South, Boghall, Bathgate and Wester Inch.

Service 74 will operate between Livingston Centre and Fauldhouse via Dedridge, Polbeth, West Calder, Loganlea, Addiewell, Stoneyburn and Bents.

Extended Service 72 will operate between Kirkliston, Winchburgh, Broxburn, Uphall, Uphall Station, Pumpherston, St. John’s Hospital, Livingston Centre, Eliburn, Blackburn, Whitburn, Fauldhouse.

Meanwhile, Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop has met with McGill’s over the future provision of buses in West Lothian.

She said: “In my role as local constituency MSP, together with Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance, I recently had a constructive meeting with McGill's.

“Together, we raised the serious concerns brought forward by our constituents regarding the withdrawal of bus services in West Lothian.

“Along with other elected members, I will continue to work closely with West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government as this issue is progressed throughout the coming months to ensure there are adequate and sustainable services.”