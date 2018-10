LIVE: Falkirk area roadworks

Make sure you get to where you need to be with our daily roadworks update.

Spotted something on-going that’s not on our list? Email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk

Brightons: Maddiston Road at Waggon Road, utility works, October 3-13, temporary traffic lights

Bonnybridge: Dalnair Road, Scottish Water, Scottish Water works, October 1-5, road closure

Bo’ness: Memorial Drive, footway improvement, until October 12, temporary traffic lights

Blackness: A904 Champany, utility works, October 3, temporary traffic lights

Grangemouth: Abbotsgrange Road, Clancy Water, Scottish Water works, October 1- 8, temporary traffic lights

Larbert: Bellsdyke Road/Hawthorne Place, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, September 24-October 5, temporary traffic lights

Laurieston: Polmont Road/ West Quarter Avenue, utility works, October 1-14, temporary traffic lights

Polmont: Gilston Crescent, various locations, carriageway repairs/resurfacing, October 2-12, temporary traffic lights

Shieldhill: Main Street, SP Energy Networks, Scottish Power works, September 29-October 3, temporary traffic lights

Sheildhill: C47, 260m north of Shieldhill Farm, bridge repairs, October 3-5, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, February 19-December 19, temporary traffic lights