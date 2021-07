The issue at Linlithgow as flagged by Scotrail on social media.

It said that the fault in the signalling system at Linlithgow was delaying westbound trains towards Glasgow Queen Street and Stirling.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Picture Michael Gillen