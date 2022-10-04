Linlithgow MSP's call for no youngsters to miss out on free bus pass

In welcoming the news that 15,987 children and young people across West Lothian are benefitting from the SNP Scottish Government's free bus travel scheme, Ms Hyslop (SNP) has said she wishes to see uptake increase even further.

Ms Hyslop has written to West Lothian Council to find out what is currently being done to support young people to apply for their pass and how efforts can be increased.

Ms Hyslop said: “It's wonderful to see 15,987 children and young people in West Lothian already benefiting from the SNP's Government's free bus travel scheme.

Stock photo by Greg Macvean.

"But I want all children and young people in West Lothian to be able to take advantage of this brilliant initiative so I am liaising with West Lothian Council to make sure that young people, who might not have been able to apply online, have plenty of options to apply at school or through council services.

"No young person should miss out on the free bus pass they are entitled to - especially because of lack of access to technology - so it's important we ensure all that can be done is being done, to help young people apply.

"I know that, by working together, we can get even more children and young people signed up."