Linlithgow MSP highlights train ticket office consultation

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop (SNP) has highlighted the ScotRail consultation which ends next Wednesday, February 2.

By Kevin Quinn
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 6:00 am
Picture Michael Gillen. Linlithgow Train Station.

The consultation is on proposed changes to ticket office opening hours.

Within West Lothian, the proposed changes will impact Bathgate and Linlithgow ticket offices.

The details of the proposed changes can be found at the following link: https://www.scotrail.co.uk/scotrail-ticket-office-consultation.

Ms Hyslop said: “I would encourage any residents in West Lothian who could be affected by the ticket office in either Bathgate or Linlithgow changing their hours to have their views heard through the ScotRail consultation. Any resident of West Lothian who has concerns, can contact Transport Focus either by email or via post to have their views heard.”

