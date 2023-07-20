Late night train services to connect Falkirk with capital during Edinburgh Festival season

ScotRail has announced thousands more seats and later trains for Edinburgh Festivals this August. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on the capital during the city’s festival season, which runs from Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 28, ScotRail has announced plans for more services, late night trains and extra seats during that time.

To support travel to and from the thousands of shows taking place across the city, the rail operator has confirmed it will operate extra late night trains throughout the event. Late night services will operate every night, from August 4 to 27, between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street, via Falkirk High. The services will leave Edinburgh Waverley at 00.03 and 00.33 each day during the festival period.

Hundreds of extra carriages, providing tens of thousands of additional seats, will be added at times when they’re most needed, to and from the capital.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “ScotRail is excited to play its part in making the Edinburgh festivals a success, and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to the capital city aboard our trains. To support the event, we’ve made significant enhancements to our services. We’ll be providing more trains, including late night services, to accommodate the increased demand during this vibrant period and we’ve added tens of thousands of extra seats at the times when they are needed the most.

"Our service will be busy throughout the festivals, so customers should plan their journeys in advance. To make your travel experience as smooth as possible, I’d encourage everyone to purchase their train tickets before boarding. The mTicket system, available on the ScotRail app, offers a convenient way to secure your tickets and download them straight to your mobile phone, avoiding any unnecessary queues on the day.”

In addition to the daily late night services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow, there will be late night services at weekends on other parts of the network. On Fridays, from August 4 to 25, ScotRail will run late night trains from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level via Bathgate; Dundee; Glenrothes with Thornton and North Berwick. On Saturdays between August 5 and 26, there will be late services back to Dundee and to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level via Bathgate.

A late night service will run from North Berwick to Edinburgh from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 13 to support return travel from ‘Fringe by the Sea’. On Sundays between August 6 and 27, an extra late night service will run from Edinburgh to North Berwick.