Late night services for Falkirk area rail passengers during Edinburgh festival season

Falkirk area rail passengers can take advantage of extra late night train services to and from Edinburgh during this year’s festival season.

ScotRail is enhancing its timetable from Thursday, August 1 until Monday, August 25 to help people travel to and from the capital during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival.

The train operator has said it will once again be using additional carriages on some services and adding late night trains on some routes throughout August.

Later services will run between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street, via Falkirk High, every night departing at 00.03 and 00.33.

ScotRail has added late night services and additional carriages to help passengers to travel to and from Edinburgh in August. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There will also be additional departures at 23.30 via Falkirk High on Fridays and Saturdays.

ScotRail will be using extra carriages on routes connecting Edinburgh with Stirling and Dunblane, passing through the Falkirk area.

The operator says the additional trains are designed to give customers more flexibility when planning their journey.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “With the festivals just around the corner, we’re getting ready to welcome thousands of people to the capital.

“Our longer trains and extra late-night services will help make it easier to enjoy everything the Edinburgh festivals have to offer, from the first show of the day to the last act of the night.”

Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance, allow extra time for travel, and buy tickets before boarding from ScotRail app, website, a self-service ticket machine, or from a ticket office.

More travel information is available at scotrail.co.uk/edfests