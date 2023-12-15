January will see the next phase of refurbishment commence on the bridge that carries the slip road exiting the eastbound M8 at Junction 3 Livingston.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out concrete repairs and bearing replacement on the bridge’s central piers.

To allow the works to be proceed safely, the A899 dual carriageway between Dechmont Roundabout and Livingston East Roundabout, including access to the M8 eastbound on-slip, will be closed overnight in both directions from 8pm on January 9 to 6.30am on January 10.

This section of the A899 will then be reduced to a single lane in each direction from January 10 until autumn 2024.

Work will be carried out on January 9 and 10.

During the overnight closure of the A899, a signed diversion will be in place via the A89, Deans Road and Houston Road, or vice versa. Traffic for the M8 eastbound will be able to join the M8 westbound at Junction 3 from the Livingston East Roundabout before turning at Junction 3A to continue their journey eastbound.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Phase 2 is now ready to commence, including concrete repairs and bearing replacement on the bridge’s central piers.