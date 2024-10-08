Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new viaduct that has been constructed to replace a section of the Kincardine Bridge is due to open to traffic for the first time next month.

But it will mean that the A985 will be closed for the weekend in the lead up to the opening on Monday, November 18.

The Kincardine Bridge is made up of multiple connected spans. A piled viaduct at the southern end assessed by civil engineers as substandard in design was demolished and replaced with a completely new reinforced concrete structure.

The new viaduct is similar in appearance to adjacent spans on the original bridge, with lamp posts and parapets from the demolished viaduct to be reinstated on the new structure.

The new viaduct on the Kincardine Bridge is nearing completion. Pic: Contributed

Over the last year, a temporary bridge running alongside the original structure allowed traffic, pedestrians and cyclists to continue using the Kincardine Bridge.

The A985 over the Kincardine Bridge will be closed to vehicles in both directions from 8pm on Friday, November 15 until 6am on Monday, November 18 to allow the trunk road to be connected to the new structure.

Traffic will then be directed over the new viaduct for the first time.

During the weekend closure, a diversion route will be signposted between Higgins Neuk Roundabout and the A985 east of Kincardine, via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge and the A977.

The east footway will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

If the works are delayed due to adverse weather or any other reason, the closure will take place on the following weekend of November 22 to 25 instead.

In the week following the opening of the new viaduct, off-peak daytime lane closures with temporary traffic lights will be in place.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s unit bridges manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route.

“Balfour Beatty have made excellent progress and are now ready to disconnect the temporary bridge and tie in the A985 to the new structure. After this, traffic will run on the new viaduct permanently.

“A full weekend closure of the bridge is essential to allow these works to be completed safely. If you need to use this route on the weekend of November 15 to 18, our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey.

“We’re grateful to road users and local residents for their understanding.”

Works on site to remove the temporary bridge, complete the new viaduct and reinstate the site are expected to continue until Spring 2025.

The viaduct replacement works are being carried out by contractor Balfour Beatty.

The contract is being let by Transport Scotland as the client, with operating company BEAR Scotland managing the project on their behalf. Detailed design has been carried out by Jacobs.