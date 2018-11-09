Introduction of improved signage to steer drivers to Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Calls to improve signage for Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the M876 and M9 could soon be answered.

Irked motorists have long been campaigning for new signs to be introduced to the motorways and their surrounding trunk roads to try to prevent drivers missing the turn-off for the Larbert hospital.

Their demands now look set to be met as Transport Scotland is in the process of working to fix the problem.

Angus MacDonald, Falkirk East MSP, said: “The issue of signage for Forth Valley Royal Hospital along our motorway network and trunk roads is an issue which has been raised by several of my constituents over the years, most recently in the last few months.

“I wrote to Transport Scotland regarding this issue and I am pleased to see that they are making progress in updating the signage on the motorways.

“They have agreement from Falkirk Council, and their colleagues in Stirling Council, to look at further improvements which can be made on the local road networks in the area.

“I have, however, written again asking them to go further. I believe it is in the interests of all motorists travelling to the hospital to have adequate signage and have asked that there be earlier direction on the M876/M9 merge from Grangemouth than what is currently proposed to be in place by the end of the year.”