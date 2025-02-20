How changes to rail ticket office opening hours will impact Falkirk district stations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Changes to some ticket office opening hours at stations across Falkirk district will come into effect from the end of March.

ScotRail has announced the changes at some stations will be introduced from March 31 in what it says is a move to “deliver more visible customer support” at stations.

Those local stations to be impacted include Falkirk Grahamston and Larbert.

Last October the rail operator published proposed changes to ticket office opening hours based on an assessment which showed a dramatic increase in the number of tickets bought on the ScotRail website, app or at ticket machines, with a significant decrease in customers buying at ticket offices.

Changes to ticket office opening hours will have an impact at two of the district's train stations. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

News of the reduction in ticket office opening hours was met with opposition from trade unions and politicians.

ScotRail said that in the past ten years alone there has been a 50 per cent drop in ticket office sales.

A public consultation previously held by independent passenger watchdog Transport Focus received feedback from more than 1500 people across Scotland. Further changes were then made to the proposals by ScotRail.

And over the past few months, since the announcement in October the rail operator says there has been “extensive consultation” with affected staff and trade unions resulting in some changes to previous proposals.

The ticket office at Falkirk Grahamston is currently open Monday to Friday from 6.20am to 10pm; 6.30am to 10pm on a Saturday and from 9.30am to 10pm on Sunday. From March 31 is will be open from 6.20am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, 6.20am to 6pm on Fridays; 7.45am to 6.15pm on Saturdays and from 9.30am to 10pm on Sundays.

In Larbert, the ticket office will close an hour earlier from Monday to Friday. The current opening times are 7am to 8.54pm Monday to Saturday and it is closed on Sundays. The new times will see it open from 7am to 7.54pm Monday to Friday and from 7.45am to 8.45pm on a Saturday. It will remain closed on a Sunday.

Falkirk High and Polmont are among the ticket offices where there will be no change to opening times – in a revised proposal from October’s announcement. Falkirk High will remain open from 6.30am to 8.22pm Monday to Saturday and from 8.10am to 3.50pm on Sundays. Polmont’s times will remain as 6.55am to 8.49pm Monday to Saturday and closed on a Sunday.

ScotRail said that the changes to ticket office opening hours will not affect trains stopping at the station as set out in the timetable and no ticket offices will close.

They said there will be no job losses or redundancies as a result of the proposals and where ticket offices see reduced hours, staff will carry out other customer supporting duties within their existing job description. They also said customers will benefit from increased staff visibility, helping with ticket selling/inspection and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “The changes that will be introduced from 31 March will provide a service that is better suited for the ticket-buying habits of our customers today, rather than 30 years ago, and will create an environment that improves safety and customer support.

“We have listened to colleagues, customers, and the trade unions throughout this process and have made changes to the proposals based on that feedback. We will now redouble our efforts to grow passenger numbers and revenue as we deliver a safe, reliable, and green railway.”

However, the latest news of the changes has again met opposition from some.

Richard Leonard, Labour MSP for Central Scotland and Convenor of the RMT Scottish Parliamentary group, said: “ScotRail and the Scottish Government have been told repeatedly by staff, unions, passengers and charities that reducing ticket office hours will make stations less safe and deny some people access to the railway altogether.

“RMT general secretary Mick Lynch is right to call this ‘de-staffing by stealth and a betrayal of passengers’. Ministers must step in and put a stop to these damaging plans.”