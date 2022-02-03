High winds warning issued to Falkirk motorists
Traffic Scotland has issued a weather warning for motorists travelling in the Falkirk area tonight due to extremely high winds.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated
Drivers who are crossing the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge are urged to be especially carefully.
A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to use caution crossing the A876 (Clackmannanshire Bridge) due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.”
The MET office has also issued a yellow weather warning of ice which will affect the Falkirk area from midnight to 11am tomorrow.