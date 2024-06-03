Here's why a busy M9 slip road is being closed this weekend
Anyone hoping to use the slip road from Bannockburn Interchange onto the northbound M9 will find it closed from 8am to 6am overnight this Friday, June 7.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is carrying out environmental surveys at Herdsbrae Bridge, which carries the M80 over the northbound M9.
A lane closure will also be in place on the northbound M9 at this location.
A diversion for traffic planning to join the northbound M9 will be signposted via the A91 to Millhall Roundabout, the A905, the A9 and then the A84, adding an estimated 9 minutes and 1.9 miles to affected journeys.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Environmental surveys are required at Herdsbrae Bridge to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, protect local ecosystems and collect important information to help plan future works responsibly.
“It is essential for the safety of road users and our workforce that we close the slip road and one lane of the motorway during the works. To minimise disruption, we’ll do this overnight.
“We advise motorists to check live traffic information before travelling and thank them in advance for their patience and understanding.”
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.
Consultation has been carried out with relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.
