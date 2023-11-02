Here's all you need to know about roadworks across Falkirk district
Always best to check before setting off on your travels.
Denny: A883 Stirling Street Replacement of Frame and Cover 02/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A803 Camelon Road at New Distillery Frame and Cover 03/11/2023 – 05/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A9 between A905 Earls Gate roundabout and A9 Etna Road R/A Form Works Access for A904/A9 Westfield Project 30/10/2023 – 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A9 outside Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 30/10/2023 – 30/04/2025 Footway Closure
Falkirk: B8080 St Crispin's Place Network Upgrade 07/11/2023 – 20/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: Davids Loan Network Upgrade 08/11/2023 – 21/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Fankerton: B818 at Strathcarron Hospice Works to Overhead Lines 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Glen Village: B8028 opposite Glenbank Repair Manhole on Carriageway 08/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: Dalgrain Road junction Clyde Street Ironwork Repairs 08/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: Eastern end of A905 Earls Gate roundabout, entry from A905 Glensburgh Road to A905 Earls Gate roundabout and exit from A905 Earls Gate roundabout to A904 Earls Road Resurfacing Works 05/11/2023 - 08/11/2023 Road Closure
Grangemouth: Southeastern section of A905 Earls Gate Resurfacing Works 30/10/2023 - 03/11/2023 Road Closure
Grangemouth: Southeastern section of A905 Earls Gate Resurfacing Works 06/11/2023 – 10/11/2023 Road Closure
Grangemouth: Southwestern section of A905 Earls Gate roundabout and A905 Beancross Road entry and exit at A905 Earls Gate R/A Place Resurfacing Works 31/10/2023 – 05/11/2023 Road Closure
Larbert: Denny Road, opposite junction of Quintishill Drive Replace street lighting ducting 06/11/2023 – 19/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: Lochlands Loan Scottish Water Works 06/11/2023 – 10/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: Lochlands Loan RPS Scottish Water Works 30/10/2023 – 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Maddiston: B805 Main Road at junction with Simpson Street Planned Scottish Water Works 01/11/2023 – 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Maddiston: B805 Main Road Network Upgrade 08/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights