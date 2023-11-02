These roadworks are currently underway or will be starting in the next week and could affect your journey times.

Always best to check before setting off on your travels.

Denny: A883 Stirling Street Replacement of Frame and Cover 02/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A803 Camelon Road at New Distillery Frame and Cover 03/11/2023 – 05/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Roadworks taking place across the district could impact on journey times for motorists. Pic: National World

Falkirk: A9 between A905 Earls Gate roundabout and A9 Etna Road R/A Form Works Access for A904/A9 Westfield Project 30/10/2023 – 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A9 outside Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 30/10/2023 – 30/04/2025 Footway Closure

Falkirk: B8080 St Crispin's Place Network Upgrade 07/11/2023 – 20/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: Davids Loan Network Upgrade 08/11/2023 – 21/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Fankerton: B818 at Strathcarron Hospice Works to Overhead Lines 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Glen Village: B8028 opposite Glenbank Repair Manhole on Carriageway 08/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Grangemouth: Dalgrain Road junction Clyde Street Ironwork Repairs 08/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Grangemouth: Eastern end of A905 Earls Gate roundabout, entry from A905 Glensburgh Road to A905 Earls Gate roundabout and exit from A905 Earls Gate roundabout to A904 Earls Road Resurfacing Works 05/11/2023 - 08/11/2023 Road Closure

Grangemouth: Southeastern section of A905 Earls Gate Resurfacing Works 30/10/2023 - 03/11/2023 Road Closure

Grangemouth: Southeastern section of A905 Earls Gate Resurfacing Works 06/11/2023 – 10/11/2023 Road Closure

Grangemouth: Southwestern section of A905 Earls Gate roundabout and A905 Beancross Road entry and exit at A905 Earls Gate R/A Place Resurfacing Works 31/10/2023 – 05/11/2023 Road Closure

Larbert: Denny Road, opposite junction of Quintishill Drive Replace street lighting ducting 06/11/2023 – 19/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: Lochlands Loan Scottish Water Works 06/11/2023 – 10/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: Lochlands Loan RPS Scottish Water Works 30/10/2023 – 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Maddiston: B805 Main Road at junction with Simpson Street Planned Scottish Water Works 01/11/2023 – 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights