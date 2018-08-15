Here are all the changes to Falkirk’s bus services from August 20

The announcement that First Bus is to make several changes to its Falkirk network has provoked much debate.

Here is the full list of all changes that will be introduced to the service from Monday, August 20.

The new Falkirk network map

Services not listed will continue to operate unchanged.

Read More: Changes to Falkirk bus service

Service 1 - Services 1 and 38 combine to provide buses every 7/8 minutes between Camelon and Laurieston via Falkirk Town Centre.

New service 1 route: Dunipace – Denny Cross – Braes View – Bonnybridge (Highland Dykes) – Camelon – Falkirk Town Centre – Laurieston – Redding Cross – Polmont Station – Brightons Cross – Maddiston – Whitecross – Linlithgow Cross – Bridgend.

Service 2 2A 2B - This service will be replaced by the 1, 8, X37 and X39.

New Service 2 - Simplified route and frequency in Bo’ness.

New service 2 route: Limerigg – Slamannan – Lionthorn – Falkirk Town Centre – Forth Valley College – Grangemouth (Old Town & Charing Cross) – Bo’ness (Castlehill – Bomains – Cadzow Avenue – Bus Station – Bridgeness – Grahamsdyke).

Service 3 4 4A - Services 3 and 4 combine to provide buses every 10 minutes between Falkirk Town Centre and Grangemouth, Fouldubs Corner via Forth Valley College.

New service 3 route: Falkirk Town Centre – Forth Valley College – Grangemouth (Fouldubs Corner – Newhouse Road – Charing Cross – Charlotte Dundas Court – Rannoch Road – Central Avenue – Fouldubs Corner) – Forth Valley College – Falkirk Town Centre.

New service 4 route: Falkirk Town Centre – Forth Valley College – Grangemouth (Fouldubs Corner – Central Avenue – Rannoch Road – Charlotte Dundas Court – Charing Cross – Newhouse Road – Fouldubs Corner) – Forth Valley College – Falkirk Town Centre.

Service 4B - New service 4B route: Falkirk Town Centre – Camelon – Bonnybridge Toll – Dennyloanhead – Haggs – Banknock – Banton – Kilsyth – Croy Station.

Service 5 5A 5C - Now every 15 minutes between Falkirk Town Centre and Langlees. Services 5, 6, 7 and 8 combine to provide buses every 7/8 minutes between Falkirk Town Centre and Bainsford.

All journeys numbered 5, service numbers 5A and 5C discontinued.

New service 5 route: Hallglen - Cow Wynd – Hodge Street – Falkirk Town Centre – Grahams Road (Central Retail Park) – Bainsford – Langlees.

Service 6 7 8 - Services 6, 7 and 8 combine to provide buses every 15 minutes between Summerford and Falkirk Town Centre. Services 5, 6, 7 and 8 combine to provide buses every 7/8 minutes between Falkirk Town Centre and Bainsford.

New service 6 route: Falkirk Wheel – Tamfourhill – Summerford – Major’s Loan – Falkirk Town Centre – Grahams Road (Central Retail Park) – Bainsford – Carronshore - Stenhousemuir Asda – Larbert (Glenbervie Drive) – Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

New service 7 route: Camelon (Ochiltree Terrace) – Carmuirs Avenue – Summerford – Major’s Loan – Falkirk Town Centre – Grahams Road (Central Retail Park) - Bainsford – Antonshill – Stenhousemuir Asda – Larbert Cross – Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

New service 8 route: Camelon (Ochiltree Terrace) – Carmuirs Avenue – Summerford – Major’s Loan – Falkirk Town Centre – Grahams Road (Central Retail Park) - Bainsford – Stenhouse Road – Stenhousemuir Asda – Larbert (Muirhall Road and The Inches) – Forth Valley Royal Hospital – Bonnybridge (Highland Dykes) – Dennyloanhead – Denny (Glasgow Road and Denny Cross) – Fankerton.

Service F8 - This service will be replaced by the F16.

Service F11 - This service will be replaced by the 8 and F16.

Service F16 - New service F16 route: Westquarter – Callendar Park – Falkirk Town Centre – Westburn Avenue – Mungalhead – Bainsford – Carronshore – Letham – Airth – Fallin – Springkerse Retail Park – Stirling.

Service 17 - This service will be replaced by the 2.

Service 29 29A 29C - Revised route and timetable. All journeys numbered 29, service numbers 29A and 29C discontinued.

In Falkirk, buses will now start and finish on Graham’s Road at Central Retail Park. Within Armadale all buses will serve North Street and East Main Street.

Service X37 - Now every 30 minutes. Services X3 and X37 combine to provide buses every 15 minutes between Moodiesburn Cross and Glasgow via Muirhead. In Falkirk, buses will now start and finish on Graham’s Road at Central Retail Park.

Service 38 38A 38B X38 - Improved evening service between Stirling and Falkirk. All journeys numbered 38, service numbers 38A and X38 discontinued.

Within Falkirk, the bus station is no longer served. Bridgend Village is no longer served, see service 1. Gyle Centre is no longer served.

Service X39 - Revised timetable. Direct route and improved timetable to be introduced from September 10.

Service F14 - Revised routes. Falkirk Bus Station is no longer served.

Service F25 - Revised routes. Falkirk Bus Station is no longer served.

Service 391 - Revised routes. Falkirk Bus Station is no longer served.

Service X9 - This service will no longer operate.

Service 901 - This service will no longer operate.

Service 903 - This service will no longer operate.