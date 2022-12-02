Rural roads in Queensferry and Kirkliston are included in the review.

Edinburgh became Scotland’s first 20mph city in 2018, when 20mph speed limits were extended to cover 85 per cent of its streets. Since then, monitoring has shown a continued drop in speeds, as well as a 30 per cent reduction in road casualties.

A previous evaluation also showed an increase in support for the scheme, with additional requests for individual streets to be added.

Officers have now carried out a review of all roads that retain a 30mph speed limit and have proposed lowering the speed limit to 20mph on streets across the city. If all of the streets were added to the 20mph network, it would cover around 90 per cent of the city’s urban roads.

Amongst the criteria used for assessing a street’s suitability for a 20mph limit are whether it has higher density housing such as flats or terraced properties, if there are groups of shops and whether there are likely to be higher numbers of people walking or cycling (for example near a hospital or university campus).

Alongside the 20mph review the council has investigated the potential to reduce speed limits on rural roads to provide a safer environment for those choosing to walk, cycle and ride horses.

All rural roads in Edinburgh have been considered, including those in Queensferry and Kirkliston.

The proposed changes in rural speed limits would reduce the normal speed limit on two-lane rural roads to 40mph.

Most minor country lanes would have a 30mph limit, with a 20mph limit through rural hamlets and also on a small number of minor lanes that are the most used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “Edinburgh led the way in 2015 by agreeing to become Scotland’s first 20mph city and since then its positive impacts have been made clear.

"Not only are speeds continuing to fall across the network, but casualties have also reduced, which is extremely encouraging. Independent research has shown that the number of collisions has fallen by 30 per cent and the number of injuries has dropped by a similar amount.

“We know appetite for extending 20mph limits has grown over the years and we want to bring these benefits to even more people, creating safer, more relaxing streets to live in, visit and spend time in.

“This is along with proposed speed limit reductions on many of our rural roads, most of which have the national 60mph speed limit. I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation to make sure changes work for everyone.”

The consultation opened on November 16 and closes on February 8. Views on the scale of the proposed extension to the 20mph network and on individual streets where lower limits are proposed will inform final recommendations to the committee.