Grangemouth roadworks mean return of banned HGVs

Several temporary road closures are proposed to allow the Grangemouth interchange and approach roads to be resurfaced and are scheduled to take place overnight between 8pm and 6am from August 8 to August 19.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “There has been extensive discussion with the contractor to agree timing and phasing of closures with the current proposals identified as causing the least disruption to residents and road users while still maintaining a safe working environment.
"Notification of the temporary road closures will shortly be placed on the Falkirk Council website and social media channels. Unfortunately, due to the need to maintain heavy goods vehicle (HGV) access to and from certain areas of Grangemouth, the existing environmental weight limits on Beancross Road and Bo'ness Road will be temporarily relaxed during some of the closure times.”