Grangemouth haulage firm employee lifts top award

Angela Martin is celebrating after being named Scotland’s Transport Woman of the Year.

The mother-of-two from Shieldhill received the accolade at the recent Transport News Scottish Rewards presentation ceremony.

Angela (39) has worked for John Mitchell John Mitchell Haulage & Warehousing since 1996.

She started off in a temporary role and is now the Grangemouth firm’s administration supervisor.

Angela, from Shieldhill, said: “I received a letter telling me I had won about two weeks earlier and it’s fair to say I was gobsmacked.

“I felt quite humble but believe it’s recognition for all the great team that we have here. This is a great firm to work for.”