Forth Valley date for in-person event on consultation on proposed changes to speed limits in Scotland

A series of in-person engagement events, including one in Forth Valley, have been announced as part of the consultation on proposed changes to speed limits in Scotland.

The Scottish Government’s National Speed Management Review seeks to ensure speed limits in Scotland are appropriate and contribute to reducing injury and death on the roads.

The review invites feedback on proposals to lower the national speed limit on single carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph and to increase speed limits for goods vehicles over 7.5 tonnes on single carriageways from 40mph to 50mph and on dual carriageways from 50mph to 60mph.

An online consultation, which has been open since November 27, has received over 8700 responses, however a series of in-person events are now planned to take place across Scotland in the coming weeks, enabling members of the public to ask questions about the proposed changes.

Fiona Hyslop, Transport Secretary, said: “Road safety is a priority for the Scottish Government and we remain absolutely committed to working towards our ambitious goal of making Scotland’s roads the safest in the world by 2030.

"We have already had a huge response to the online consultation, and these events will enable people to learn more about the proposed changes. It’s also really important that we hear views from the public and stakeholders.

"Evidence from the National Speed Management Review indicates that revising speed limits could lead to a significant reduction in the number of injury collisions on our roads while maintaining journey times and enhancing journey time reliability.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to engage with the consultations so far, and hope people will take the opportunity to attend these sessions.”

The closest drop-in sessions to the Falkirk area are at the Vine Conference Centre in Dunfermline on Wednesday, January 22 from 3pm to 7pm; or at the Albert Halls in Stirling on Monday, February 10 from 3pm to 7pm.

To attend any of the events, people are asked to sign up for a free ticket at wspscotland.eventbrite.com The online consultation can be found at www.transport.gov.scot/consultation/national-speed-management-review-consultation/