Forth Road Bridge to close to public transport for two nights

The Forth Road Bridge will be closed to traffic for two nights next week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public transport corridor will have overnight carriageway closures in place on the nights of Wednesday, October 1 and Thursday, October 2.

The closure is to allow for the removal of high-level gantries that have been in place during an ongoing routine inspection of the main cables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound carriageway will be closed to all traffic from approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, October 1 until 6am the following morning.

The Forth Road Bridge's public transport corridor will be closed to traffic for two nights next week. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The northbound carriageway will be closed from 9.30pm on Thursday, October 2 until 6am on the Friday morning.

During the closures traffic permitted to use the motorway will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will need to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained throughout the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound bus stops of the bridge will be closed on the Wednesday night, and the northbound stops closed on the Thursday night.

Passengers are advised to use the bus stops on Builyeon Road, adjacent to the BP petrol station at the south end of the bridge.

At the north end of the bridge passengers should use Ferrytoll Park and Ride.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The latest routine inspection of the Forth Road Bridge’s main cables has been under way since April and we are now ready to remove the high-level gantries that have been used to provide access.

"We’ll do this overnight to minimise the impact on the public transport corridor over the bridge.”