Forth Bridge closed by police during protest over Ineos tanker

By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:27 BST
Motorists are being warned to avoid the area around the Forth Bridge this afternoon.

It comes after police closed the bridge due to a protest being staged members of Greenpeace.

The group said 10 of its activists have suspended themselves from the bridge in order to block an Ineos tanker carrying fracked gas from passing underneath.

Images have emerged of protesters dangling off the 156 metre tall structure.

The Forth Bridge has been closed this afternoon. Pic: Stock.adobeplaceholder image
The Forth Bridge has been closed this afternoon. Pic: Stock.adobe

In a statement Police Scotland said: “The Forth Road Bridge is closed due to a protest reported to police around 1.05pm on Friday, July 25.

"Officers are in attendance and engaging with those involved.

"Please avoid the area.”

