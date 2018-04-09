First contactless as bus firm crosses the final fare frontier

First Bus has given passengers another way to pay their fares and Scottish economy minister Keith Brown was first in the queue to try it out.

Mr Brown welcomed the introduction of contactless payment technology on all buses operated by First Bus in Falkirk and across Scotland.

Scottish economy minister Keith Brown uses the new contactless payment technology on a First Bus service

Attending the official launch of the new technology, the MSP said new payment and ticketing options are an important factor in encouraging people to choose public transport.

He said: “New payment services like contactless bring a wide range of benefits for passengers such as speedier boarding times and not having to worry about having the correct change, while encouraging more people to opt for public transport on a regular basis.

“It is also beneficial for the environment as it reduces the time that buses spend idling.”

First Scotland East sees contactless payments as a way of speeding up boarding times and making the journey even easier for customers by reducing the need for cash on buses.

The technology also accepts Apple Pay and Android Pay..

The launch of contactless completes the bus operator’s national roll out of mobile payment via First Bus mTickets, and the First Bus multi-modal journey planning app in 2017.

Graeme MacFarlan, commercial director of First Bus in Scotland, said: “We’re very proud to be at the forefront of introducing contactless technology on our vehicles and would like to thank the cabinet secretary for joining us to celebrate the launch.”