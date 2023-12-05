News you can trust since 1845
Firm puts the brakes on resurfacing work which would have meant pre-Christmas road closures for Falkirk motorists

BEAR Scotland had been gearing up to resurface a 0.6 km stretch of the M80 near Larbert between Junctions 7 and 8.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
This would have meant the southbound M80 carriageway will be closed at junction 9 from 7.30pm to 6am on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12.

However, Bear Scotland confirmed they have been forced to postpone the scheduled work until further notice.

