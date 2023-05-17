Midland Bluebird operators McGill’s, are making a number of changes to their pricing and ticket options following the end of Scottish Government funding that had been in place during the course of the pandemic and rising operational costs.

As well as the rise in fares, the company is simplifying its ticket zones and offering extra savings and flexibility with some brand new ticket options.

In a statement on its website, McGill’s said the changes will “still offer great value so that you can spend as little as possible for unlimited travel across the Midland Bluebird network”.

Bus passengers in Falkirk district face a rise in fares from Monday, May 22.

Explaining the decision behind the changes, the company said: “Since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, bus companies have received funding from the Scottish Government that has helped to keep services running. Passenger numbers plummeted to just ten per cent of ‘normal’ levels during the first lockdown and haven’t yet fully recovered.

"That funding support expired at the end of March – at the same time as inflationary pressures making buses more expensive to run. We’re also investing millions in transforming our fleet to improve the comfort and quality of your journey, as well as looking after the environment. Plus, we’re giving our staff a well-earned pay increase after seeing us through some difficult times in recent years (and to boost our driver recruitment campaign, too).”

The increase in fares, will see the cost of a day ticket for travel in the Falkirk area rise from £5.35 for an adult to £5.95 and £2.26 for a child to £3.30. Instead of £4.80 for a student it will be £5.35.

Other changes being introduced from Monday, May 22 include a new set of simpler ticket zones, swapping alphabetical codes with geographical names. These will be Stirling & Clacks (replacing zone B); Trossachs (replacing zones D and E); Falkirk (remains unchanged and replaces zones C and D); Forth Valley (replacing zone C and includes travel in A, B, C and L); Greater Glasgow (replacing zones D and G).

A new GroupSaver ticket will enable up to five people of any age to travel together all day from as little as £2.96 per person. The new DuoSaver knocks 25 per cent off the cost you’d otherwise pay for a second DaySaver. While the brand new EveningSaver will be 20 per cent cheaper than a DaySaver.