Fallen trees close Falkirk district road
Fallen trees have caused the emergency closure of a Falkirk district road.
Falkirk Council has closed the A905 between Airth and Dunmore due to the obstruction as a clean up operation gets underway.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Falkirk Council’s roads department said: “Emergency Road Closure. The A905 between Dunmore and Airth is closed due to fallen trees. Operatives are in attendance with the closure expected to last until 19:00.”
The service added that local diversions are in place.