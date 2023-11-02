News you can trust since 1845
Fallen trees close Falkirk district road

Fallen trees have caused the emergency closure of a Falkirk district road.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:40 GMT
The road has been closed while the fallen trees are cleared.

Falkirk Council has closed the A905 between Airth and Dunmore due to the obstruction as a clean up operation gets underway.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Falkirk Council’s roads department said: “Emergency Road Closure. The A905 between Dunmore and Airth is closed due to fallen trees. Operatives are in attendance with the closure expected to last until 19:00.”

The service added that local diversions are in place.

