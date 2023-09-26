Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7pm.

The motorway was closed in both directions at junction 7 Kinnaird while the nearby M876 also had one lane closed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A woman was taken to hospital, following a concern for person incident at the M9 / M876 in Falkirk, that police were called to around 7.20pm on Monday, September 25.

