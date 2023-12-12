Drivers using a busy motorway face overnight closures as resurfacing work takes place this week.

A section of the M9 northbound carriageway after Junction 7 Kinnaird House will benefit from a £96,000 Transport Scotland investment in resurfacing improvements.

The works, due to last three days, are programmed to begin tomorrow (Wednesday) December 13 and last until Friday, December 15, and will be carried out between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and the travelling public, the M9 northbound carriageway will be closed at Junction 7 during the works, with a signed diversion route in place via the A905, A88, A9 and A91.

This diversion is expected to add an additional 5.1 miles and 16 minutes to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the M9 motorway after Junction 7 northbound will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.