Falkirk travel: These roadworks may cause disruption to your journey

Airth: A905 Road Alignment Works 09/08/2022 – 03/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Banknock: A803 From Kilsyth Road To Council Boundary (Rolling Lights) Network Upgrade 01/08/2022 – 19/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road outside No. 237 Esso garage (overnight) Safety for Engineer to Work in U/ground Structure 16/08/2022 - 17/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Bonnybridge: A803 High Street o/s No. 143 Replace Manhole Cover & Toby on Carriageway 15/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Castlecary: Seabegs Overbridge B816 Falkirk Bridge Works 15/08/2022- 05/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A9 Falkirk From Canal Bridge towards ASDA Roundabout Power Works 27/07/2022- 15/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: B803 Slamannan Road at Seafield Bridge over Glen Burn next to Glenrig Farm Widening of the Bridge 20/06/2022 – 02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: B816 Glenfuir Road from Lock 16 to A803 Camelon Road Provision of Gas Service to new Rosebank Distiller 23/05/2022- 23/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: Neilson Street at B8080 Hodge Street Scottish Water Ironworks 14/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 - footway from A905 Beancross Road to A905 Inchyra Road Road Improvement Works 19/05/2022- 05/09/2022 Footway Closure
Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Upgrading Works 21/03/2022 – 05/09/2022 Footway Closure
Haggs: A803 Kilsyth Road (Rolling Lights) Network Upgrade 01/08/2022- 19/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Langlees: Haugh Gardens Carriageway Works 01/03/2021- 30/08/2022 Road Closure
Laurieston: A903 Polmont Road o/s Thornton Scottish Water Works 17/08/2022 – 24/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Shieldhill: B810 Main Street Power Works 08/08/2022 - 17/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights