Falkirk travel: These roadworks may cause disruption to your journey

These roadworks are taking place across the district in coming days and weeks and may affect your journey.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:03 pm
Airth: A905 Road Alignment Works 09/08/2022 – 03/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Banknock: A803 From Kilsyth Road To Council Boundary (Rolling Lights) Network Upgrade 01/08/2022 – 19/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road outside No. 237 Esso garage (overnight) Safety for Engineer to Work in U/ground Structure 16/08/2022 - 17/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Roadworks are being carried across Falkirk district

Bonnybridge: A803 High Street o/s No. 143 Replace Manhole Cover & Toby on Carriageway 15/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Castlecary: Seabegs Overbridge B816 Falkirk Bridge Works 15/08/2022- 05/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A9 Falkirk From Canal Bridge towards ASDA Roundabout Power Works 27/07/2022- 15/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B803 Slamannan Road at Seafield Bridge over Glen Burn next to Glenrig Farm Widening of the Bridge 20/06/2022 – 02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B816 Glenfuir Road from Lock 16 to A803 Camelon Road Provision of Gas Service to new Rosebank Distiller 23/05/2022- 23/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: Neilson Street at B8080 Hodge Street Scottish Water Ironworks 14/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 - footway from A905 Beancross Road to A905 Inchyra Road Road Improvement Works 19/05/2022- 05/09/2022 Footway Closure

Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Upgrading Works 21/03/2022 – 05/09/2022 Footway Closure

Haggs: A803 Kilsyth Road (Rolling Lights) Network Upgrade 01/08/2022- 19/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Langlees: Haugh Gardens Carriageway Works 01/03/2021- 30/08/2022 Road Closure

Laurieston: A903 Polmont Road o/s Thornton Scottish Water Works 17/08/2022 – 24/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Shieldhill: B810 Main Street Power Works 08/08/2022 - 17/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights