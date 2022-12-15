Falkirk travel: These roadworks may cause disruption
Here’s a list of roadworks currently underway across the district which may affect your journeys.
Bonnybridge: C16 Greenhill Road from jct. Grahamsdyke Crescent to jct. Laurelbank Avenue (rolling lights) SGN Gas Works 28/11/2022 – 31/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights 8am-5pm
Falkirk: A9 Stirling Road Dunelm Geotechnical Borehole Trial Pit Excavations 14/11/2022 – 23/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: A904 Bo'ness Road between A904 Inchyra R/A & Road 3 Access Road to be Built for Ineos Luddon Construction New ISBL Access 14/12/2022 – 21/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: Caledon Green Phoenix Utilities Ltd Utility Works 05/12/2022 – 19/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: A883 off Checkbar R/A FK5 3NP Ipsum Utilities Ipsum Utilities Works 20/12/2022 – 22/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights 9am-3pm
Letham: Letham Cottages BEAR Scotland Parapet & barrier replacement 21/11/2022 – 23/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights 8am-6pm
Shieldhill: B8028 California Road @ B8028/50 Road Bridge Falkirk Council To Provide Protection to the Public 07/10/2022 – 03/03/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Stenhousemuir: B905 King Street o/s No. 517 Class One TM Power Works 12/12/2022 – 19/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie R/A to Council Boundary FK5 4SH Scottish Water Emergency Scottish Water Works 13/12/2022 – 16/12/2022 Temp Traffic Lights 9.30am-5pm