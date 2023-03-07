News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel: ScotRail close all rail lines after person hit by a train

All services in and out of Glasgow Queen Street have been suspended after a person was hit by a train.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 7:42pm

ScotRail has announced that all lines are closed due to an “emergency services dealing with an incident” between the Glasgow station and Croy.

It stated on Twitter: “We're looking in to rail replacement but nothing is confirmed right now. Ticket acceptance with Citylink is in place but please be aware, space is limited on these services and transport is not guaranteed.”

However, they have now said a person has been hit by a train.

Train disruption this evening
Train disruption this evening
Train disruption this evening
