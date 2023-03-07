Falkirk travel: ScotRail close all rail lines after person hit by a train
All services in and out of Glasgow Queen Street have been suspended after a person was hit by a train.
ScotRail has announced that all lines are closed due to an “emergency services dealing with an incident” between the Glasgow station and Croy.
It stated on Twitter: “We're looking in to rail replacement but nothing is confirmed right now. Ticket acceptance with Citylink is in place but please be aware, space is limited on these services and transport is not guaranteed.”
However, they have now said a person has been hit by a train.