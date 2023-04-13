News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel: Roadworks taking place across the district

Here’s a list of planned roadworks across the district in coming days which may affect your journey times.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read

Blackness: A904 Mannerston Holdings EH49 7LU Firedstone Ironworks 18/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Bo'ness: C82 Union Street Class One TM Power Works 11/04/2023 20/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Bonnybridge: A803 High Street/B816 Bridge Street Falkirk Council Roads Tracking for CCTV Installation 11/04/2023 – 24/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Here's the roadworks taking place across Falkirk district in the coming week
Here's the roadworks taking place across Falkirk district in the coming week
Bonnybridge: A803 Tamfourhill Road FK5 3NW Carr Civil Engineering Carr Civil Engineering Works 11/04/2023 – 01/05/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A9 at Abbotsford Business Park SGN New Gas Connection 02/04/2023 – 29/05/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B803 Slamannan Road SGN Gas Works 17/04/2023 – 24/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B803 Slamannan Road at junction with B803 Glen Brae SGN Gas Works 03/04/2023 - 17/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B816 Tamfourhill Road SGN Gas Works 10/04/2023 17/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B816 Tamfourhill Road at Lime Road SGN Gas Works 17/04/2023 – 21/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: Etna Road at Hazel Grove Central Traffic Resurfacing Half Carriageway and adjacent Footway 17/04/2023 – 21/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: Haugh Street Coneworx Ltd Network Upgrade 17/04/2023 – 28/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: Portdownie Class One TM Power Works 13/02/2023 – 14/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Grangemouth: A904 Falkirk Road at Falkirk Stadium Structural Soils Ltd Site Investigation Works for A9/A904 Westfield 27/03/2023 – 21/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: B905 Main Street along from crossroads Freeflow Traffic Install Duct 12/04/2023 – 18/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Shieldhill: B810 at new builds next to 1 Main Street SGN 2 New Gas Connections 19/04/2023 – 02/05/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Stenhousemuir: C115 Main Street at junction with Carrongrange Road Firedstone Ironworks Water Repair 17/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Whitecross: A803 EH49 7PU Freeflow Traffic Blocage Clearances 18/04/2023 – 20/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Whitecross: A803 EH49 7PX Freeflow Traffic Blockage Clearances 11/04/2023 – 13/04/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

