Falkirk travel: Roadworks on M9 will cause disruption and increased journey times for motorists

Taking place next week, it is the latest phase of a project to upgrade safety barriers protecting bridge piers in the central reserve.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the works.

On Monday, October 3, the northbound M9 will be closed between Junctions 6 and 7 from 7.30pm until 6am the following day.

Drivers are warned of roadworks on the M9 which will add to journey times

A diversion route will be signposted from Junction 5 Cadgers Brae to Junction 7 Kinnaird House via the A9, B902 and A88, adding approximately 11 miles and 19 minutes to affected journeys.

One lane on the southbound carriageway will remain open.

On the night of Thursday, October 6, the southbound M9 will be closed between J6 and 7 from 7pm until 6am on October 7.

A diversion route will be signposted from Junction 7 Kinnaird House to Junction 5 Cadgers Brae via the A88, B902 and A9, adding approximately 11 miles and 19 minutes to affected journeys.

Two lanes on the northbound carriageway will remain open.

During daytime hours, two lanes in each direction will remain open on the M9, with traffic running on the hard shoulder and lane one. The speed limit through the works will be reduced to 50mph at all times to ensure the safety of the workforce.

These restrictions will continue until the end of November 2022.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit bridges manager, said: “These upgrades will provide improved protection for the piers supporting three bridges over the M9.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience. We ask them to plan ahead and allow some extra time for their journey if they need to travel on the M9 during these works.”

He added that consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders, including local authorities and Police Scotland, in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.