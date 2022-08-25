News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel: Roadworks across the district will impact on motorists

These roadworks are taking place across the area in coming days and weeks, and they may impact on your travel times.

By Jill Buchanan
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:21 pm

Airth: A905, GGK, Road Alignment 09/08/2022-03/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Avonbridge: Outside 7 Linmill Road, Class One TM, Power Works 31/08/2022-07/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road at rear of Bankier Sports Hall, Class One TM, Power Works 19/08/2022-28/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Roadworks will be taking place across the district

Bo'ness: A904, North Street, Scottish Water 22/08/2022-26/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Castlecary: Seabegs Overbridge B816 Falkirk, Diack and Macaulay, Bridge Works 15/08/2022-05/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Dennyloanhead: Glasgow Road, Class One TM, Power Works 25/08/2022-02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A9 between Merchiston Road & A9 Merchston R/A at pedestrian crossing, Falkirk Council Roads, Repair Guard Rails 30/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B803 Slamannan Road at Seafield Bridge over Glen Burn next to Glenrig Farm, Falkirk Council Bridges, Widening of the Bridge 20/06/2022-02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B8080 Westburn Avenue opp. Entrance to C103 Maggie Wood's Loan, Coneworx Ltd, Network Upgrade 29/08/2022-02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 - footway from A905 Beancross Road to A905 Inchyra Road, Falkirk Council Road Improvement 19/05/2022-05/09/2022 Footway Closure

Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Falkirk Council Upgrading Works 21/03/2022-05/09/2022 Footway Closure

Langlees: Haugh Gardens Falkirk Council, Carriageway Works 01/03/2021-30/08/2022 ROAD CLOSURE

Larbert: B905 Denny Road, RPS Water Works 29/08/2022-09/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: C1 Muirhall Road, SGN Gas Works 22/08/2022-28/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Laurieston: A903 Polmont Rd, Clancy Water 18/08/2022-29/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Maddiston: B806 Main Road, Class One TM 15/08/2022-25/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights

Stenhousemuir: C115 Stenhouse Road at Lodge Drive, Coneworx Ltd Network Upgrade 30/08/2022-04/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights