Falkirk travel: Roadworks across the district will impact on motorists
These roadworks are taking place across the area in coming days and weeks, and they may impact on your travel times.
Airth: A905, GGK, Road Alignment 09/08/2022-03/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Avonbridge: Outside 7 Linmill Road, Class One TM, Power Works 31/08/2022-07/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road at rear of Bankier Sports Hall, Class One TM, Power Works 19/08/2022-28/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Bo'ness: A904, North Street, Scottish Water 22/08/2022-26/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Castlecary: Seabegs Overbridge B816 Falkirk, Diack and Macaulay, Bridge Works 15/08/2022-05/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Dennyloanhead: Glasgow Road, Class One TM, Power Works 25/08/2022-02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A9 between Merchiston Road & A9 Merchston R/A at pedestrian crossing, Falkirk Council Roads, Repair Guard Rails 30/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: B803 Slamannan Road at Seafield Bridge over Glen Burn next to Glenrig Farm, Falkirk Council Bridges, Widening of the Bridge 20/06/2022-02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: B8080 Westburn Avenue opp. Entrance to C103 Maggie Wood's Loan, Coneworx Ltd, Network Upgrade 29/08/2022-02/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 - footway from A905 Beancross Road to A905 Inchyra Road, Falkirk Council Road Improvement 19/05/2022-05/09/2022 Footway Closure
Grangemouth: M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Falkirk Council Upgrading Works 21/03/2022-05/09/2022 Footway Closure
Langlees: Haugh Gardens Falkirk Council, Carriageway Works 01/03/2021-30/08/2022 ROAD CLOSURE
Larbert: B905 Denny Road, RPS Water Works 29/08/2022-09/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: C1 Muirhall Road, SGN Gas Works 22/08/2022-28/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Laurieston: A903 Polmont Rd, Clancy Water 18/08/2022-29/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Maddiston: B806 Main Road, Class One TM 15/08/2022-25/08/2022 Temp Traffic Lights
Stenhousemuir: C115 Stenhouse Road at Lodge Drive, Coneworx Ltd Network Upgrade 30/08/2022-04/09/2022 Temp Traffic Lights