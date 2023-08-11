Around 80 people attended the peaceful demonstration on Friday morning, outside McGill’s bus depot in Larbert, to make their feelings known about the end of their local service – which is set to stop on Sunday.

Chanting “save our bus”, they left the bus company in no doubt about the impact that axing the service will have.

For a community with no doctor, chemist or supermarket, the number 6 bus service is a lifeline in an area – on a steep hill – where car ownership is lower than other areas and there is a large elderly population.

Around 80 people from Tamfourhill turned up at the bus depot to protest about the number 6 bus service being axed. Pic: Michael Gillen

Janet Middleton, 82, had made her own placard for the demonstration, determined to get her message across.

She said: “This will leave me completely isolated. I won’t be able to go out. I have a half mile walk to the bus stop and that is okay when I’m feeling okay and in good weather, but if the weather is bad or I’m not feeling so good, I can’t walk half a mile.”

Another pensioner, Jean Anderson, 81, has to attend Falkirk Community Hospital regularly and says she doesn’t know how she’ll manage with no bus service.

“I stay right up the top of the hill so I have to get a bus even if I’m going to the hub. I will have to get a taxi which is expensive – my family all work so I can’t ask them.”

Jean Anderson, 81, doesn't know how she is going to attend regular appointments at Falkirk Community Hospital. Pic: Michael Gillen

And it is not just the elderly and disabled who will be affected – many people also rely on the bus to get to work.

Mum of four Beth Wotherspoon attended the demo with seven-month-old son Albie, as she’s worried about how she and her family will be able to get out and about with no bus service.

“It will be a nightmare for us, but I’m also worried about my elderly mum and my sister, who is disabled. The bus is their way of getting out and doing stuff.”

Lynne Boslem, one of the organisers, said it was vital to make people understand just how isolated people will be without any bus service

Camelon and Tamfourhill Youth Action Group say they will not be able to use their cards for free bus travel as there is no service. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “For an able-bodied person it’s a 20 minute walk to the nearest bus stop but for someone with mobility issues it’s a 40-minute walk.

“It’s also important to understand that services like Dial-a-Journey (transport service for those with mobility problems) are already over-subscribed, while many people aren’t eligible.

“They’re not taking away a bus service – they’re taking away the only bus service.”

Several children and young people also attended the protest, including members of the local Youth Action Group, who made colourful posters.

Kaylieanne Burnett and Lynn Boslem are hoping a solution can be found. Pic: Michael Gillen

Leo Cierpikowski, 13, Alba Coventry, 9, Ailie Boslem, 11, and Daisy Carmichael, 13, all spoke about how the cut would affect them.

Leo said: “We have our Young Scot cards but there is no bus so we are losing our right to free travel.”

There are also concerns that the Tamfourhill school bus is currently under threat as part of the council’s review of school transport.

“We were told that they could use the service bus – now there won’t be a service bus,” said Lynne.

She also spoke on behalf of one of the members of a Recovery Group that meets regularly at Tamfourhill Community Hub.

One recovering addict, who now helps out regularly in the Hub, told Lynne that the stress of being cut-off with no bus service has led to her thinking about drinking again.

“She feels completely isolated – she won’t be able to go anywhere or see anyone.” said Lynne.

The community feels badly let down by the bus company McGill’s, which took over services last year, and say they don’t understand why the service is not commercially viable.

“They’re putting buses every fifteen minutes in Grangemouth but we won’t have anything all,” said Lynne.

Community councillor Shona Craig said: “We’re not asking them to give us a deluxe bus service. We just want a service that will allow people to get their work and to the doctor and shops. Do they not know what this will do to our community?”

Many people believe that McGill’s expected Falkirk Council to pick up the £130,000 bill to subsidise the service – but the council has been clear that it does not have the budget to step in.

Local councillors Lorna Binnie and Euan Stainbank both attended to show their support for the community as did the Green MSP for Central Scotland, Gillian Mackay.

They are all hopeful that some sort of solution can be found and say they are continuing to work with Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals.