It follows Network Rail completing essential engineering works between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The £1 million project at Ratho included the installation of a specialist netting system to reduce the potential of rocks falling onto the line – improving safety for colleagues and customers.

During the works, replacement buses were used, with the alternative routes between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts and Carstairs also providing options for those who needed to travel.

Work is now complete on the Glasgow to Edinburgh line at Ratho. Pic: Network Rail

Network Rail staff have worked flat out throughout the week. With the successful completion of the works on schedule, all services will return to normal from the first service tomorrow (Friday).

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We know how disruptive these engineering works have been for customers and thank them for their patience over the past few days.

"We are delighted that all impacted routes will be open for business and we look forward to welcoming customers back to the railway on Friday."

