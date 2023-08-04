The £16.85 million project to replace an 80-metre section of the bridge over the River Forth starts on Monday, August 7.

The works will see temporary piles driven into the ground close to the south end of the bridge over a period of approximately one month. This is to allow the construction of a temporary bridge to allow traffic continued use of the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement of its southern piled viaduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The piles will be driven with a combination of vibratory hammer and impact hammer, using modern equipment designed to reduce noise as far as is reasonably practical.

The piling works begin this month. Pic: Gary Hutchison.

Piling works will take place between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Friday. During these hours the footway on the west side of the bridge will be closed to the public, with pedestrians and cyclists diverted via the east footway. Both footways will be open to the public outside these working hours.

But the good news for motorists is the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge will remain open to traffic in both directions.

The Kincardine Bridge is made up of multiple connected spans, including a piled viaduct at the southern end, which has been assessed by civil engineers as substandard. Contractor Balfour Beatty is tasked with demolishing the southern piled viaduct and replacing it with a completely new reinforced concrete structure. The contract is being let by Transport Scotland, with operating company BEAR Scotland managing the project on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s unit bridges manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route. Balfour Beatty have now completed preparatory works and are ready to begin driving piles to construct the temporary bridge that will allow traffic to continue using the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement works.

“Traffic modelling suggests that by maintaining two-way traffic during construction, no significant delays will occur, although some lane closures and limited full closures will be required. We’ll continue to keep the public informed as this major project progresses.”