News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Falkirk travel: Piling work about to begin on Kincardine Bridge

The next phase of work to improve the Kincardine Bridge is about to begin.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 19:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 19:13 BST

The £16.85 million project to replace an 80-metre section of the bridge over the River Forth starts on Monday, August 7.

The works will see temporary piles driven into the ground close to the south end of the bridge over a period of approximately one month. This is to allow the construction of a temporary bridge to allow traffic continued use of the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement of its southern piled viaduct.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The piles will be driven with a combination of vibratory hammer and impact hammer, using modern equipment designed to reduce noise as far as is reasonably practical.

The piling works begin this month. Pic: Gary Hutchison.The piling works begin this month. Pic: Gary Hutchison.
The piling works begin this month. Pic: Gary Hutchison.
Most Popular

Piling works will take place between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Friday. During these hours the footway on the west side of the bridge will be closed to the public, with pedestrians and cyclists diverted via the east footway. Both footways will be open to the public outside these working hours.

But the good news for motorists is the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge will remain open to traffic in both directions.

The Kincardine Bridge is made up of multiple connected spans, including a piled viaduct at the southern end, which has been assessed by civil engineers as substandard. Contractor Balfour Beatty is tasked with demolishing the southern piled viaduct and replacing it with a completely new reinforced concrete structure. The contract is being let by Transport Scotland, with operating company BEAR Scotland managing the project on their behalf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s unit bridges manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route. Balfour Beatty have now completed preparatory works and are ready to begin driving piles to construct the temporary bridge that will allow traffic to continue using the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement works.

“Traffic modelling suggests that by maintaining two-way traffic during construction, no significant delays will occur, although some lane closures and limited full closures will be required. We’ll continue to keep the public informed as this major project progresses.”

Further details on this project are available on the BEAR Scotland website here.

Related topics:FalkirkRiver Forth