Overnight roadworks at Westfield will impact on motorists in coming weeks.

It is all part of the A9/A904 project being carried out by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Falkirk Council.

The Westfield initiative is yhe largest and most significant infrastructure investment under the council's innovative Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme.

Over a five-week period, repairs will be made to the road surface at Earlsgate Roundabout and high friction surfacing applied. New pedestrian crossings will also be installed.

Overnight roadworks will affect motorists in and around the Earlsgate roundabout. Pic: Falkirk Council

Work to reroute essential utilities such as telecoms, water, and gas lines between Forth Valley College and Earlsgate Roundabout will also be undertaken. This will give utility providers a head start for future service diversions to come.

A council spokesperson said: “To minimise daytime disruption, the majority of roadworks will take place at night, from 8pm to 6am. Temporary traffic lights will also be in operation at various locations along the A904 and A9 for most of the five weeks.

“Road diversions will be implemented on several key dates. Overnight on Monday, May 13, traffic from Earlsgate Roundabout to Earls Road will be redirected via Forth Clyde Way. A further overnight diversion will reroute traffic on the A904 through the A9 to Etna Road and Middlefield Road from Monday, May 27 to Friday, June 7.”

The council also highlighted that the work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.

They added that although the work is expected to cause some noise in the early evening, all operations will comply with local noise regulations to minimise any inconvenience.

Access to all properties, both residential and commercial, will be maintained throughout the five-week period.