BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is carrying out resurfacing improvements on the M9 southbound carriageway at junction 8, Hill of Kinnaird.

To allow these works to be carried out safely, the M9 southbound carriageway will be closed from junctions 9 to 8 between 7.30pm and 6am from tonight, July 18 until Sunday, July 23.

A signed diversion will be in place directing southbound traffic to leave the M9 at junction 9 onto the M80. Traffic will then leave the M80 at junction 7 and will return to the M9 via the M876, adding approximately 2.2 miles and six minutes to affected journeys. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

The M9 will be closed southbound overnight for five nights between junctions 9 and 8 from July 18. Pic: Contributed

A lane one closure is required throughout the day tomorrow (Wednesday), to allow for appropriate cooling time.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the M9 at junction 8 southbound will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists. We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.

