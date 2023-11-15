Work to improve traffic lights in Falkirk town centre has left motorists fuming over long delays.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic was restricted to single lane last week as work to replace signals at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street junction was carried out, eventually being completed on Sunday.

However, drivers entering the junction from Hope Street found that the green light only lasted for six seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This led to long tailbacks of vehicles down to Garrison Place and on to Grahams Road.

Work was carried out at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street traffic lights. Pic: Michael Gillen

One fed up motorist said: “There are long queues of traffic throughout the day even at times when there was not even being that many vehicles.”

However, Falkirk Council said the issue is now being investigated.