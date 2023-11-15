News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel: New traffic lights cause disruption in town centre

Work to improve traffic lights in Falkirk town centre has left motorists fuming over long delays.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Nov 2023
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 06:43 GMT
Traffic was restricted to single lane last week as work to replace signals at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street junction was carried out, eventually being completed on Sunday.

However, drivers entering the junction from Hope Street found that the green light only lasted for six seconds.

This led to long tailbacks of vehicles down to Garrison Place and on to Grahams Road.

Work was carried out at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street traffic lights. Pic: Michael GillenWork was carried out at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street traffic lights. Pic: Michael Gillen
Work was carried out at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street traffic lights. Pic: Michael Gillen

One fed up motorist said: “There are long queues of traffic throughout the day even at times when there was not even being that many vehicles.”

However, Falkirk Council said the issue is now being investigated.

A council spokesperson said: “Works were carried out last week to replace old and damaged signal equipment at the West Bridge Street/Newmarket Street junction. These works were programmed to minimise disruption to the general public and were completed ahead of schedule. We are aware of timing issues at this junction since these works were carried out and our maintenance contractor is investigating.”

