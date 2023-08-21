Falkirk travel: Motorists facing long delays in town centre
Traffic disruption is hitting Falkirk town centre with motorists facing lengthy waits.
Roadworks in Grahams Road, close to its junction with Meeks Road, is causing tailbacks throughout the day.
Falkirk Council’s roads department has confirmed the work is being carried out by Openreach and is due to last from Saturday, August 19, to this Thursday, August 24.
People are being encouraged to avoid the area if they can but as it is one of the main routes into Central Retail Park it is leading to delays.