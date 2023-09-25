Falkirk travel: M9 Motorway closed in both directions near Falkirk
Police have closed part of the M9 motorway near Falkirk this evening after police received reports of concern for a person.
The motorway is closed in both directions at junction 7 Kinnaird while emergency services are at the scene.
The nearby M876 also has one closed.
Diversions have been in police since about 7pm.
Police Scotland said on social media: “Following a report of concern for a person, the M9 at junction 7 is closed in both directions.
“The M876 has one lane closed. Emergency services are in attendance.
“Diversions are in place, and motorists are thanked for their patience.”