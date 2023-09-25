Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The motorway is closed in both directions at junction 7 Kinnaird while emergency services are at the scene.

The nearby M876 also has one closed.

Diversions have been in police since about 7pm.

The motorway is closed while emergency services remain at the scene. Pic: Contributed

Police Scotland said on social media: “Following a report of concern for a person, the M9 at junction 7 is closed in both directions.

“The M876 has one lane closed. Emergency services are in attendance.