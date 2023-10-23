Motorists will have a detour at the weekend as the Kincardine Bridge is closed for the latest upgrading work.

The project to replace an 80-metre section of the Kincardine Bridge will take a major step forward this weekend, with the connection of the temporary bridge that will carry traffic during the demolition and reconstruction of the bridge’s substandard southern piled viaduct.

The temporary bridge running alongside the existing structure will be connected to the A985 trunk road north and south of the works area, allowing road traffic, cyclists and pedestrians to continue using the Kincardine Bridge in both directions while work progresses over the next 18 months.

The A985 over the Kincardine Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions from 8pm on Friday, October 27 until 6am on Monday, October 30.

The temporary bridge that will carry traffic during the demolition and reconstruction of the Kincardine Bridge’s substandard southern piled viaduct. Pic: Contributed

The east footway will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

If the works are delayed due to adverse weather or any other reason, the closure will take place on the following weekend of November 3-6 instead.

During the closure, a diversion route will be signposted between Higgins Neuk Roundabout and the A985 east of Kincardine, via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge and the A977.

The viaduct replacement works are being carried out by contractor Balfour Beatty. The contract is being let by Transport Scotland as the client, with operating company BEAR Scotland managing the project on their behalf. Detailed design has been carried out by Jacobs.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route.

“Balfour Beatty are now ready to connect the temporary bridge that will allow traffic to continue using the A985 over the Kincardine Bridge during the replacement works. This is an important milestone that will allow work to proceed on demolishing and reconstructing the substandard southern piled viaduct.

“Traffic modelling suggests that by maintaining two-way traffic during construction, no significant delays will occur, although some lane closures and limited full closures will be required. We’ll continue to keep the public informed as this major project progresses.”