A planned series of roadworks will take place across the district in the coming week.
Motorists should be aware these may affect journey times and should plan accordingly.

​Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road at junction with Coneypark. Widening of carriageway and relocation of footpath 23/10/2023-16/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Carron: Stenhouse Road at 101875/20 Bridge. Steel Repair and painting to the structure 28/08/2023-17/11/2023 Road Closure

Roadworks across the district could affect your journey time. Pic: Contributed
Falkirk: A9 between A905 Earls Gate roundabout A9 Etna Road roundabout. Form Works Access for A904/A9 Westfield Project 30/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: A9 outside Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium. Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 30/10/2023-30/04/2025 Footway Closure

Falkirk: A904 outside Helix Park. Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 16/10/2023 16/04/2025 Footway Closure

Falkirk: B803 from B803 Slamannan Road to B803 Manse Place, Slamannan (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: B8080 Arnot Street.Upgrade 27/10/2023 to 09/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: C2 to B8028 Main Street, Shieldhill (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: C47 from B8028 to C2 Darnrigg Road (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: C80 Dalderse Avenue. Network Upgrade 19/10/2023-01/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Falkirk: Davids Loan. SPEN Works 25/10/2023 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Glen Village: B8028 Falkirk Road (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Grangemouth: A904 Bo'ness Road FK3 9XD. Cover Repair 27/10/2023 28/10/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: B905 Main Street. Network Upgrade 23/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Larbert: Lochlands Loan. Scottish Water Works 30/10/2023 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

Laurieston: Boyd Street. Network Upgrade 21/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights

