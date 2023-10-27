Falkirk travel: Here's all the details as roadworks continue across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists should be aware these may affect journey times and should plan accordingly.
Banknock: A803 Kilsyth Road at junction with Coneypark. Widening of carriageway and relocation of footpath 23/10/2023-16/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Carron: Stenhouse Road at 101875/20 Bridge. Steel Repair and painting to the structure 28/08/2023-17/11/2023 Road Closure
Falkirk: A9 between A905 Earls Gate roundabout A9 Etna Road roundabout. Form Works Access for A904/A9 Westfield Project 30/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: A9 outside Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium. Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 30/10/2023-30/04/2025 Footway Closure
Falkirk: A904 outside Helix Park. Public Safety During Road Improvement Works 16/10/2023 16/04/2025 Footway Closure
Falkirk: B803 from B803 Slamannan Road to B803 Manse Place, Slamannan (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: B8080 Arnot Street.Upgrade 27/10/2023 to 09/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: C2 to B8028 Main Street, Shieldhill (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: C47 from B8028 to C2 Darnrigg Road (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: C80 Dalderse Avenue. Network Upgrade 19/10/2023-01/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Falkirk: Davids Loan. SPEN Works 25/10/2023 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Glen Village: B8028 Falkirk Road (rolling lights). Network Upgrade 16/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Grangemouth: A904 Bo'ness Road FK3 9XD. Cover Repair 27/10/2023 28/10/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: B905 Main Street. Network Upgrade 23/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Larbert: Lochlands Loan. Scottish Water Works 30/10/2023 03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights
Laurieston: Boyd Street. Network Upgrade 21/10/2023-03/11/2023 Temp Traffic Lights